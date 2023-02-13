Work on £3.5m project to improve Scotter Ward at Gainsborough hospital now underway

A £3.5m project to improve Scotter Ward at Gainsborough’s John Coupland Hospital is now underway.

The ward, which is run by Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS), provides care for patients who need time-limited inpatient care or rehabilitation, and the hospital building, which is owned and managed by NHS Property Services (NHSPS), will undergo necessary improvements to enhance the care experience and futureproof the building.

Working with Lindum Group, the £3.5m project will create three new four-bedded bedrooms, four single bedrooms and one larger palliative care suite.

Maz Fosh, chief executive at LCHS, said: “I am delighted that the construction is now underway to revamp the area in the John Coupland Hospital to make way for a new Scotter Ward.

Representatives from LCHS, NHS Property Services and Lindum Group LTD

"It really demonstrates our commitment to Gainsborough and providing care closer to home in our local community hospital.

“The new ward will be located on the ground floor, making it much more accessible for patients and visitors.

"Many patients who stay on Scotter Ward are elderly, so the new accommodation has been designed and will be decorated in a dementia-friendly way providing the best quality and up-to-date care environment to those who need it.”

Paul Jones, principal construction manager, NHSPS, said: “We are proud to be a part of this project to improve facilities for patients and staff at Scotter Ward in John Coupland Hospital.

"This significant investment will ensure a safe and modern environment that caters to the needs of those who use the space day to day.

"The project is a great example of collaboration between NHS partners who we look forward to working with in the future.”

Matthew Turner, Lindum Construction Manager, said: “We are very happy to be starting work on this exciting project, and continuing our positive involvement in the Gainsborough community.

“The modernisation of the ward will provide patients with an improved standard of care, that can suit every patient’s needs.