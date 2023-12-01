Work on roundabout in Gainsborough to serve new housing development will start in January
A new roundabout between Foxby Lane and Lea Road is being delivered by Keepmoat as part of its housing development at Warren Wood.
Sally Grindrod-Smith, director of Planning, Regeneration and Communities at West Lindsey District Council said: “The development is part of a wider Southern Urban Extension scheme, which the Council secured £2.2 million of Homes England funding for.
“This housing scheme forms an important part of our Invest Gainsborough Programme to regenerate the town and deliver our vision for a sustainable, vibrant and thriving community.”
Keepmoat has appointed PBS Construction to carry out the work, which will start on January 8, and is expected to be complete by the end of June 2024. The work will include the reconfiguration of the road and footpaths.
It will also include re-routing utilities and services to enable the creation of a roundabout to replace the current T-junction between Foxby Lane and Lea Road in Gainsborough.
Coun Trevor Young, leader of West Lindsey District Council, said: “I am pleased that this vital work will begin on the new roundabout, which will ensure the right infrastructure is in place to meet the needs of the people of the town and to those moving to the area.
“While we appreciate there will be some disruption in the short-term, the new roundabout will help to improve traffic flows and road safety.”
Richard Gough, commercial director for Keepmoat Yorkshire East said: “At Keepmoat we’re committed to delivering excellence across our sites.
“We’re proud to be bringing the people of Gainsborough the Warren Wood development and supporting their Regeneration Programme through improving the surrounding road network and infrastructure.
“We are fully committed and invested in bringing you quality new homes and ensuring the existing area is developed into a robust network for future generations.”
Road users are advised that delays will be possible around the area while the works take place.