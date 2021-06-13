Work ongoing to resurrect Hamerton Gardens

Pictured centre: Town Mayor Councillor Fiona Martin and Deputy Mayor Councillor Brian Burbidge.

Councillor Martin said: “The sun came out on Saturday, May 29, when the Deputy Mayor , Councillor Brian Burbidge and his wife Priscilla were joined by the Mayor,

Councillor Fiona Martin, County Councillor William Gray and community volunteers Lindsay, Stephanie and John for a gardening session to plant 1000 bedding plants in Hamerton Gardens.

“The town council have recently taken back ownership of Hamerton Garden’s from East Lindsey District Council and are hoping to resurrect it to its former glory.

“Brian and Priscilla are organising this project and have already done a great deal of preparation work themselves along with the council estates team.

“More volunteers re always needed so if you can help at all please contact the Town Clerk on 01507 522957.