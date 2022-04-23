Work starts on new 67-bed care home in Sleaford

Work is underway on a new 67-bed care home in Sleaford.

By David Seymour
Saturday, 23rd April 2022, 11:00 am
An artist's impression of the development.

The development from Yorkare Homes will feature a residents bar, a visitors bar, a cinema, a hair dressing suite, a library lounge.

Sited on a 1.25 acre plot in London Road, it farms part of the 1,450-home Handley Chase development.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter

It is expected to open in Spring 2023.

In a statement to North Kesteven District Council at the time plans were submitted, the business said: “As the population ages, the need for high standard care accommodation grows.

“The company aims to meet some of these needs locally and develop facilities in strategic locations.”

London RoadNorth Kesteven District Council