Work starts on site for new housing development at Louth

It marks the sixth and final phase of the popular Westfield Park scheme masterminded by Charterpoint.

The developer has now sold the 12-acre site off Daisy Way to Snape Properties – paving the way for work to get under way on the final 90 homes.

Once these have been delivered, the 47-acre site will be complete – featuring a total of 330 homes, plus Meadows Park Care Home.

Charterpoint and Snape Properties have received planning permission for 90 homes at Louth

Adrian Goose, CEO of Charterpoint, said: “Westfield Park has developed into a flourishing community and this additional piece of land will facilitate the natural extension of it. It is the sixth and final phase of a residential scheme that we are very proud to have masterminded.

“The site off Daisy Way will provide 90 much-needed homes for the Louth area, and we are delighted that East Lindsey District Council has granted full planning permission for the scheme, which allows building work to start.”

The 90 properties include a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes, plus a children’s play area, surface water attenuation ponds, wildflower meadows, sustainable drainage and an amenity lawn for communal informal recreation.

The site, which is bounded by the A16 Louth bypass to the north west and by Westfield Park to the south and east, will include green infrastructure to provide an attractive quality environment for residents and visitors with consideration given to access for pedestrians and cyclists, enhancement of wildlife biodiversity, sustainable drainage solutions and promotion of use of outdoor spaces for improved mental and physical health and well-being.

Open water, swales and ditches are also included as part of the sustainable drainage strategy to contribute to local biodiversity.

Charterpoint, which is based at Edwalton near Nottingham, specialises in developing high-quality sustainable mixed-use schemes, first-class senior living accommodation, and primary care premises. Snape Properties is a Lincolnshire-based house builder.