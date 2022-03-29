The two to four-bedroom single and two-storey homes in Stow Park Road are a new generation of high specification eco-friendly homes that include air source heat pumps for buyers looking for more sustainable heating options.

Marton Meadows is the second venture in the county for E5 Living UK and they will be working with Cleethorpes based Hodson Architects, for the project. The development will be built by Kenmore Design, a residential construction contractor that works across the UK and the selling agent will be Lincoln’s Mount & Minster.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Stevens, E5 Director, said: “We are delighted to bring these much needed new homes to Marton, particularly as there’s a nationwide shortage of single storey and eco-friendly homes.

Work is underway on new homes in Marton

"People want to live cleaner and take responsibility for themselves concerning the environment we all live in.

"Our experience in Lincolnshire to date has shown that buyers are keen on the open plan contemporary style properties we deliver as they offer more flexible living and suit the way we use our homes today.

"We pride ourselves on delivering a high specification of homes as standard, far in excess of the traditional new builds on offer, so we’re expecting a lot of interest when they come to market.”

Andy Miles, director of Kenmore Design, said: “Working with E5 Living UK and in this area of Lincolnshire is an exciting development for us.

"We will be building on our supply chain network here, which will have a valuable impact on the local economy.

“E5 has a clear vision for a new generation of homes at Marton Meadows and we’re looking forward to delivering them.”

James Ward, partner at Mount & Minster, said: “It is a fantastic opportunity for environmentally conscious buyers who demand the highest standards of build quality and luxury finishes.

"E5 has really listened to what the market is asking for and the new homes in Marton will deliver this with style.