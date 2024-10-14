Work to complete Gainsborough's exciting new cinema complex approaching the half way mark

The exciting new state-of -the-art complex is due to open in early summer next year

Work on constructing Gainsborough’s brand-new cinema is approaching the halfway mark, and the building is noticeably starting to take shape and progressing well.

The exciting new state-of -the-art complex is due to open in early summer next year, and when completed, will provide filmgoers with a brand new four-screen cinema in Gainsborough town centre and three retail/restaurant units.

Coun Trevor Young, leader of West Lindsey District Council, said he was pleased to see the progress of the development, and was looking forward to seeing the new cinema open to the public.

He said: “This is a really exciting development that will not only see a brand-new cinema built for people to enjoy, but will also bring huge economic benefits to the area, particularly as we see an increase in visitor numbers to the area.

“This project has been a huge undertaking and I am proud of the ongoing work by everyone involved.”

The development is being funded by contributions from the council, the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership (GLLEP), the Government’s Levelling-Up Fund and Savoy Cinemas.

James Collington, Savoy Cinemas managing director, said: “We are very pleased with the progress achieved on site so far, as it brings us closer to our goal of providing the Gainsborough community with a brand new, state-of-the-art cinema.

“Here, local residents will have the opportunity to experience big screen entertainment catering to all ages and preferences, including the latest movie releases, classic films, independent cinema, documentaries, and live streamed events like theatre performances, opera, ballet, and concerts.”

Gelder Group CEO Steve Gelder, who grew up in the town is pleased with progress that his company is making on the construction.

He said: “We are delighted with the progress we are making on the Savoy Cinema and that we are currently on course to handover the completed building in May 2025.

“We believe that the new cinema and the potential offered by the accompanying restaurant/retail units, will make the town centre more attractive to locals and visitors alike and, ultimately, help to enhance Gainsborough’s economic fortunes.”