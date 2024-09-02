Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Works to build new puffin crossings in Sturton by Stow and Stickney will start later this month.

Work starts on September 23, for up to five weeks and daytime temporary traffic signals will be in place from 9am to 5pm, weekdays only.

A five-night road closure will be required for both schemes in late October to lay the final road surfacing. These will be in place from 7pm to 6am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “We’ve passed the midway point of our ongoing Community Crossings Initiative, which has so far seen five new pedestrian crossings successfully built around the county, with two more currently under construction in Holbeach and Blyton.

​Work on new puffin crossings in Sturton by Stow will start this month​​​​​​​

“And this month, we’ll be starting work on two more much-needed crossings – one in Sturton by Stow and one in Stickney, both of which will offer the dual benefits of improving pedestrian access and moderating traffic speeds through the villages.

“Both of these essential five-week projects will see new traffic signals installed, along with new tactile paving and new road surfacing laid.

“As with any major roadworks, there will inevitably be some disruption while our team is at work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I want to reassure everyone that we’ll be doing everything we can to keep this to a minimum while ensuring the safety of our workforce and road users in the area.”

Coun Richard Butroid, county councillor for Gainsborough Rural South, said: "The A1500 essentially splits Sturton by Stow in two, meaning schoolchildren and others alike often need to cross this busy road to access the various facilities in the village.

“A majority of people have been asking for a crossing here for 20 or more years, so I’m really happy to have helped bring it to fruition.

“Once it’s built, locals will not only have a safe crossing point at the A1500, but I expect traffic through the village will also slow down leading to increased safety.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These projects are part of the ongoing Community Crossing Initiative, which will see over ten pedestrian crossings built throughout the county. The initiative will cost £3.8 million, with £1.5 million earmarked by Executive in 2023 and the remaining coming from a combination of additional county council funding and developer contributions.