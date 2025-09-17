Work to start on new war memorial in Lincolnshire

The proposed location of the memorial off the A17.

A groundbreaking ceremony is to be held in Lincolnshire on Sunday (September 21) for a new war memorial.

The tribute will be located off the A17 at Fleet Hargate and be dedicated to members of the British Armed Forces who lost their lives in conflicts since the Second World War.

It will feature a statue of an angel, in stainless steel, plus roses with a butterflies on them – one for each loss of life.

The project is being brought forward by Harold Payne, owner of Anglia Motel, of Fleet Hargate.

An estimated £200,000 will need to be raised to bring the vision to life.

“It’s going to be the best of the best – they deserve the best,” Harold said.

Veterans from across Lincolnshire are invited to gather at the Anglia Motel, off the A17, on Sunday, at 10am, for the groundbreaking ceremony.

It will involve a march to the site, lead by an armoured personnel carrier.