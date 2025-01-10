Work to transform toilet block into cafe at Gainsborough's Whitton Gardens has started

Sally Grindrod-Smith, director of Planning, Regeneration and Communities for the council; Luke Evans of Belton Construction; deputy leader of the council, Coun Lesley Rollings; Amy Potts, programme manager Projects and Growth at the council; Matt Snee, projects officer, Projects and Growth; Neil Hague of Belton Construction; and leader of West Lindsey District Council, Coun Trevor Young.

Work to transform the former WC block at Gainsborough’s Whitton Gardens into a cafe is now underway.

The project will see the building, which sits on the riverside in Gainsborough, converted into a cafe providing new facilities for those enjoying this popular spot.

A team from Belton Construction, the company delivering the project for the council, will complete the work by May this year.

The Whitton Gardens’ car park will be closed while the work takes place.

Gainsborough ward member and leader of West Lindsey District Council, Coun Trevor Young, said he was looking forward to seeing the results.

He said: “It’s great to see work starting on this project and I’m sure the café will be a welcomed addition to the area.

“Projects such as this reinforce are commitment to ensure West Lindsey is a place that allows communities and businesses to thrive and remains a place people enjoy living in and visiting.”

The work being carried out to refurbish the former WC building is part of a wider investment in Gainsborough that includes the new four-screen cinema, Market Place public realm improvements, new green space at Baltic Mill, Townscape Heritage investment into historic buildings, and upgrades to the bus station.

West Lindsey District Council is also working with Project Centre to improve access to high-quality green spaces in Gainsborough.