Housing charity Acis Group is bringing 14 affordable homes to the rural community in partnership with leading developer Gelder Group.

The development features two one-bedroom bungalows, six two-bedroom bungalows and six three-bedroom houses.

Half will be available for affordable rent, while the other half will be available through Acis Group’s popular shared ownership scheme, which enables people to get a foot on the property ladder.

Steve Gelder (third from left) with 16 Gelder Group apprentices on site at Sturton by Stow

Mark Jones, Acis Group’s director of property services, said: “This new development is regenerating disused land and bringing much-needed affordable housing to the area.

"We’re excited to be working in partnership with Gelder Group and are looking forward to seeing the transformation.”

Gelder Group is investing in local talent through its Apprenticeship scheme, giving young people in the area the opportunity to work on this and other new developments.

Steve Gelder, CEO of Gelder Group, said: “The construction industry has a national skills shortage of over 200,000, with an ageing workforce this will only get worse, so we all need to do our bit.

“Securing local contracts with companies like Acis is enabling us to recruit record numbers of Apprentices throughout 2021 and in this regard, we’ve been working closely with several local schools and Lincoln College.”

The 14 new homes at Sturton by Stow will start to become available from February 2022.

Those available for rent will be administered initially through West Lindsey District Council’s Home Choices system.

Those available for shared ownership will be listed on the Help to Buy and Acis Group websites in the coming months.

Acis Group is a social housing provider with more than 7,000 affordable homes in 21 local authority areas across the East Midlands, Yorkshire and the Humber.