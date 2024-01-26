Work is underway on the new Tesco convenience store next to the Welcome Inn in Skegness.

East Lindsey District Council’s planning committee gave the go-ahead to Punch Tavern’s plans for land next to the Welcome Inn, off Burgh Old Road, in May 2022.

The store will have a gross internal floor area of 372sqm, and the plans will see the reorganisation of existing parking to elsewhere on the site with an additional 39 spaces created for a total of 78 across the whole site.

There will also be three footpath routes across the site designed to encourage pedestrians to use them.

Contractors are now preparring the site for construction and it is hoped the store will be open withing six months,

When plans were approved Jeremy Heppell, speaking on behalf of Punch Taverns, said: “This convenience store will assist residents in the western part of the town to more easily meet their day to day shopping needs.

“It will provide a valuable service to the local community, ensuring residents don’t have to travel further afield,” he added.

He said the Welcome Inn would be retained in its entirety.

The application had received objections from Skegness Town Council and 22 local residents due to concerns around over development of the site.

There were also concerns the store would be another Spar shop when there was already one further down Burgh Road. However, it has been confirmed Tesco will be the key operator.