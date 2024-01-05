Work is underway to transform a historic pub in Skegness to its former glory when it was a hotel.

While the extensive works are taking place, it is expected the venue on Roman Bank will be closed for six weeks.

Plans for the changes were submitted to East Lindsey District Council in 2022.

The long-term objective is to use the high-quality architecture and space to add appeal and improve this historic quarter of Skegness.

A design statement by Just H Architects demonstrates said: “Over the years this property has changed hands and adapted architecturally resulting in a disconnected piece of architecture, the two separate elements have operated as a smaller pub and a bookmaker.

“The client wishes to develop the site to improve the building’s use and aesthetic, and the long-term objective is an aim to use the high-quality architecture and space to add appeal and improve this historic quarter of Skegness in general.

“The project is not intended to merely cater for current needs but to future proof the site. Its close proximity and view from the train station and its prominent decorative corner aspect are to be celebrated as a beacon for this part of the town’s future.”

The historic Red Lion hotel before the frontage was turned into shops.

The pub, formerly Lion Hotel, dates back to 1881, when it was opened under the ownership of building contractor-turned-landlord Samuel Clarke from Nottinghamshire.

In 1984 the Lumley Road frontage of the lion was converted into shops.

During construction, the two units will form a singular unit, to hark back to the building’s evolution as the Red Lion Pub and Hotel.

It is also planned to improve and elevate the external area and the circulation of the merged public house.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “ The Red Lion is set to reopen on 6 February following the redevelopment.

“The pub has been at the heart of the town’s social scene for many years and we look forward to it continuing to do so for many more years.

“Our aim is always to offer our customers the best possible pub and we believe they welcome its new-look.