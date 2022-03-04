Working together to create community nature sites in Saxilby

The Saxilby Nature Project is a constituted group, founded in 2020 by Eleanor and Ross Smith, of North Hykeham, and so far the group has created three community nature sites in and around Saxilby.

Ross Smith said: “We formed the Saxilby Nature Project as we are passionate about improving people's access to the countryside. Our objective is to give people access to nature within walking distance of their home.

"Our current initiative is to work with Island Green Power to create a community green space for solar panels, people and wildlife within the West Burton Solar Project site, if the solar project goes ahead.

The site for the proposed community solar park

"We have held a meeting with Island Green Power and submitted fresh proposals.

"We are really excited about this initiative. The aims are to reduce the impact of solar panels on the landscape, increase biodiversity and provide green space for the local community.”

Other projects for 2022 include finding land on which school children can plant a Jubilee wood to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, to engage them with the natural world, help fight climate change, and give them hope for the future, installing a ramp into the Saxilby Community Wood, to improve access for people with physical disabilities and producing more information boards with the help of the community.

Mr Smith said: “In spring 2021, we purchased a small patch of woodland in Saxilby village, across the Foss Dyke from Bridge Street, and joined forces with Saxilby and Ingleby Parish Council to create and manage a Saxilby Community Wood.

"Existing paths have been improved, a new path created, 20 years of junk removed from a mosquito infested dip which was then reshaped to create a woodland pool, tree surgery was carried out to open up the tree canopy in selected areas allowing more light into the woodland, and a donated tawny owl nest box installed.”