Works start on £5.5m improvements to Old Roman Bank between Sandilands and Chapel St Leonards

Works are to begin on Old Roman Bank between Chapel St Leonards and Sandilands Photo: James Turner, LDR

Works to improve the Old Roman Bank, between Sandilands and Chapel St Leonards are now underway.

The works started today (Monday) on this major project that will see over five-and-a-half miles of Old Roman Bank, from the A52 at Sandilands to the North Sea Observatory in Chapel St Leonards, fully rebuilt and rejuvenated.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways for Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We’ve officially broken ground on this six-month scheme to improve five-and-a-half miles of Old Roman Bank between Sandilands and Chapel St Leonards.

“This will be a massive project that will see this full stretch of road completely rebuilt from the ground up, along with some footway surfacing in Sandilands, road widening, the construction of new passing bays and the installation of some new street lights.”

Location is along Sea Lane, Huttoft Bank, Roman Bank, Anderby Road and St Leonards Drive between Sandilands (junctions with A52) and Chapel St Leonards (junction with St Leonards Drive)

Phased daytime road closures are scheduled from 7am to 7pm, weekdays only

There will be night-time road closures at the following three junctions and one access at the times listed below (dates TBC):

Huttoft Beach/Sea Lane junction, 7pm to 7am

Two Anderby Creek/Sea Road junctions, 7pm to 7am

Chapel Point/North Sea Observatory Car Park access, 6pm to midnight

Coun Davies added: “We’ll be doing all we can to carry this scheme out as quickly and efficiently as possible.

"We’ll also be keeping pedestrian footways open to the public; having gatemen present at both ends of any closures to assist with access and egress; and maintaining access for residents and emergency services throughout the project as far as reasonably practicable.”

A dedicated public liaison officer will be available to answer questions and keep those affected up-to-date. Her name is Sophie Ward-Owen, and she can be reached on 07495 916383 or [email protected].

For more information about this and other major highways projects, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/majorprojects.