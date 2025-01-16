Works to coastal road between Sandilands and Chapel St Leonards more than halfway complete

The works to coastal road between Sandilands and Chapel St Leonards are more than halfway complete.

Works to improve a coastal road between Sandilands and Chapel St Leonards are more than halfway complete.

The £5.5 million improvements to Old Roman Bank started in September last year.

Over five-and-a-half miles from the A52 at Sandilands to the North Sea Observatory in Chapel St Leonards, are being fully rebuilt and rejuvenated.

Coun Richard Davies, Lincolnshire County Council executive member for highways, said: "We’ve officially passed the halfway point of our improvements to Old Roman Bank.

"Since starting last September, the team has spent over 18,000 hours working on the project. And, so far, we’ve fully rebuilt nearly four miles of the old road and have used over 13,500 tonnes of road-building materials so far.

“In addition to that, we’ve also replaced 100 pieces of ironwork and built 22 new passing bays, with a view to building nine more passing bays and replacing another forty pieces of ironwork between now and March.

“With the works still on track to be finished this spring, our focus now is on rebuilding the road between Anderby Creek and Chapel St.Leonards.

“In the meantime, I want to thank everyone for their patience while we continue improving this important coastal road.”

These Old Roman Bank improvements are part of a wider set of works to enhance sections of Lincolnshire’s coastal road network. The other two projects are:

Improvements to the A1104 between Mablethorpe and Maltby le Marsh

Works came to a successful end in mid-December 2024

Reconstruction of Broadway and York Road in Sutton on Sea

Work started on Monday 6 January

All three projects are being funded by a portion of the £20 million capital funding allocated to the county council as part of the Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority devolution deal.

Cllr Davies added: “The goal of these three projects is to make people’s coastal journeys smoother and safer.

“Even though the Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority isn't established yet, we're already seeing benefits to having a devolution deal with all three of these projects being paid for by a portion of the capital funding allocated to the county council.”

For more information about this and other major highways projects, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/coastalcarriageway.