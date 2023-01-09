Works to rebuild sections of the A1111 in Bilsby will start in February

A busy A-road between Bilsby and Alford will see roadworks close part of the road next months to rebuild sections of the carriageway.

The diversion in place during the A111 closure.

Works to rebuild sections of the A1111 in Bilsby will start early next month, on Monday February 6, for up to five weeks – subject to suitable weather.

The daytime road closure will be in place on the A1111 from the B1449 Thurlby road junction north up Sutton Road from 8am to 8pm, on weekdays only.

A daytime closure will also be in place at the A1111 and B1449 junction during phase 2 of the scheme.

The diversion will be in place from the A1111 & B1449 junction along the A1104 towards Mablethorpe to the A52 towards Sutton on Sea, and vice versa.

The later diversion during phase 2 will be via the B1449, A52, and A1111.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “These sections of the A1111 through Bilsby are starting to deteriorate, so we’ve taken the decision to replace them now before they get any worse.

“As part of these improvements, we’ll be rebuilding these areas using over 1,000 tonnes of tarmac and other road-building materials.

“We’re also taking the opportunity to rebuild a section of footway and the associated drainage here while on site.

“We'll be doing everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum throughout the project, including maintaining access for residents and emergency vehicles during our working hours.”