Workshop at with quilters’ project at Caistor centre, supporting EDAN

Reflections quilt EMN-220402-074528001

Developed by a specially formed group - Rainbow Quilters - 26 quilters joined and pledged to make 35 blocks for the quilt.

Organisers were amazed by this initial respinse and were delighted when 45 blocks were received.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The completed quilt is now being exhibited to help raise funds for EDAN Lincs - Ending Domestic Abuse Now.

Members of the Rainbow Quilters chose this charity as they believe it is “making a big difference to lives of people during the pandemic”.

Members of the Rainbow Quilters are also holding a series of activities at the quilt display venues.

Having already run a workshop for adults at the Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, there will be some half-term sewing fun next week aimed at those aged nine to 14.

The session will run next Tuesday, February 15, from 10am to noon. Basic sewing ability is required for the session which will see participants create their own greetings cards topped with ‘Inchies’

Take along a simple sewing kit (including scissors) with you and workshop leader Helen will provide the quilting materials.

Donations will be gratefully received for EDAN Lincs.

To book a free place call 01472 851 605.