SDL Property Auctions are auctioning off a former Royal observer post, or Nuclear Bunker, which is located on land north-west of Kenwick Hill and comes with a guide price of just £25,000 plus fees.

Constructed in the late 1950s, the site was originally designed to provide protection for three people to survive a nuclear attack, with food and water provided for 14 days.

Within this time, they were expected to report on any nuclear bursts and report on the fall out of an attack.

The bunker has vehicular access from the road over land to access, is secure, dry and still in its original condition – including body bags, gas marks and even a red telephone box – making this a real asset for a history buff to invest in.

Most of the sites were decommissioned and sold off in the early 1990s as the threat of nuclear war lessened after the fall of the Soviet Union, and a spokesman for SDL Property Auctions said that they have been informed that many have been bought up by telecom companies for use as mobile phone masts due to their favourable signal locations.

Jim Demitriou, National Valuer at SDL Property Auctions said: “It’s a great property for people looking for something off-grid or to get away from it all.

"It’s a privilege to be able to sell a piece of British history and would be perfect for anyone interest in owning a historic location.

"I’d advise anyone with interest in the site to speak to the local council and their planning permission team to see what they could potentially do with the site.”

The bunker will be sold in SDL Property Auctions’ November Auction on Thursday November 24.

To register to bid, visit their website at https://www.sdlauctions.co.uk/remote-telephone-proxy-bidding/ or call 0800 046 5454.

