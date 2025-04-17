Wragby Explorer Scouts seek donations for race across Europe

The Red Wheelbarrows team. L-R: Libby, Kat, Tilly, Beth, Harry, Matthew, Sophie and Connie. Photo supplied

A small team from a village Scout group is due to undertake an exciting adventure challenge racing across Europe.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sophie Woodgate and a team of fellow Explorer Scouts from Wragby plan to spend this summer taking part in a Scouting and Girl Guiding competition called 'Race Across Europe'.

The exciting excursion is scheduled to place between July 25 and August 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have named their team of six young people and two adult leaders the 'Amazing Red Barrows'.

The Amazing Red Barrows' team logo.

The young Explorer Scouts taking part are Libby, Kat, Tilly, Beth, Harry, Matthew, Sophie and Connie and are all aged between 16 and 19 years old.

Sophie explained: “We are competing against the other teams to complete challenges and go to check points - this has been inspired by the BBC TV show 'Race Across the World'.

“This entails travelling across multiple countries in Europe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outlining the task ahead, Sophie added: “We start at Lincoln’s Altham Terrace and from there we have to make our own way to mainland Europe. We have to take public transport, so no lifts or hitchhiking. We also cannot fly anywhere.

“We can spend as much as we like but we need to have the budget for it so we start with £600 each for everything for the two weeks, but we can fundraise and add as much as we like to that pot.

“There are challenges like ‘take a photo with a windmill’, ‘meet up with another scout/guide group’, ‘use at least three different types of transport’, and ‘stroke a wild boar... safely!”

She didn’t believe there was a prize other than being the best in the county, as well as enjoying the adventure, skills for life and experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are most looking forward to the adventure but not looking forward to the blisters,” she admitted. However, there is the issue of funding.

"We have a small budget for accommodation, food, travel and equipment as well as a team uniform consisting of either a hoodie and/or t-shirt,” Sophie said.

"As you can imagine this is an expensive endeavour and we are looking to partly fund this through donations which are mainly being collected through our GoFundMe campaign.”

Sophie said to potential donors: “We hope you can help us support this once in a lifetime opportunity, and are eternally grateful to any donations that we receive.”

To help fund their exciting challenge, go to: https://gofund.me/a1a250d3.