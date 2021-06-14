Wragby man charged with string of offences

Lincolnshire Police stock image. EMN-210614-161338001

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Leroy Murphy has been charged with a string of offences.

“Murphy, aged 43, of Market Place, Wragby, has been charged with the following offences: attempt burglary at a property in Silver Street, Wragby, vehicle interference and theft from a vehicle at the same property.

“He has also been charged with criminal damage of a van at a different address in Silver Street and burglary and theft at a property in Louth Road, Wragby.

“During the burglary in Louth Road, a backpack containing a wallet with bank cards was taken along with an unknown quantity of vodka.

“All offences took place on June 6. He is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (Monday,June 14).”

Detective Inspector Tim Wilkinson added: “We take all reports of burglary and any other crime seriously.