Wreath laid in Boston to mark Royal British Legion's centenary

In Boston, a wreath was laid at the Memorial by vice chairman Karl Bates

Wreaths were laid at Whitehall in London and in other parts of the country including Lincolnshire on Saturday at 9am - the same time as the first wreaths were laid at the Cenotaph in 1921.

The ceremony at the Cenotaph was led by retired Lieutenant General James Bashall, national president of the RBL.

Royal British Legion wreath laying at Boston Menmorial. L-R Rio Tiffin (treasurer), Karl Bates (vice chairman), Andrew Downey (acting chairman of The Riders Branch), Lesley Downey (member of The Riders Branch)

Others attending the ceremony in Boston included Rio Tiffin (treasurer), Andrew Downey (acting chairman of The Riders Branch), Lesley Downey (member of The Riders Branch)

