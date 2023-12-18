Healthy lifestyle provider One You Lincolnshire is looking for 2,000 adults who want to become more physically active in the New Year to take part in a free 28-day challenge that will kick off on Monday, January 8.

The aim of the 21.4 minute challenge is to support residents to achieve up to 150 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity per week.

To make this more manageable, this has been broken down into the smallest amount of activity, encouraging participants to be physically active for 21.4 minutes every day over the course of a week to hit the 150-minute target.

Figures from Active Lincolnshire have shown that around 190,000 adults in the county do less than 30 minutes of physical activity each week.