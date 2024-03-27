x
The analysis, carried out by QR Code Generator QRFY, looked at data from Action Fraud and the Office for National Statistics to uncover how many reports each police force had in England and Wales.
Lincolnshire Police recorded 4,021 individual fraud reports. The most common category of fraud recorded was ‘Online Shopping and Auction’ fraud, which refers to the non-delivery of products bought by a consumer, or the misrepresentation of a product, with 931 reports.
The second most common category was ‘Cheque, Plastic Cards and Online Bank Account (non PSP)’ with 371 reports and third was ‘Other Advance Fee Fraud' with 350 reports.
To report fraud visit www.actionfraud.police.uk.