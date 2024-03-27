​The analysis, carried out by QR Code Generator QRFY, looked at data from Action Fraud and the Office for National Statistics to uncover how many reports each police force had in England and Wales.

Lincolnshire Police recorded 4,021 individual fraud reports. The most common category of fraud recorded was ‘Online Shopping and Auction’ fraud, which refers to the non-delivery of products bought by a consumer, or the misrepresentation of a product, with 931 reports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second most common category was ‘Cheque, Plastic Cards and Online Bank Account (non PSP)’ with 371 reports and third was ‘Other Advance Fee Fraud' with 350 reports.