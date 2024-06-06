Years in the making - 'magical and unique' storybooks that celebrate Boston's story in stitch set for exhibition (IN PICTURES)

Boston: The Story in Stitch comprises four giant ‘books’, each ​nearly two feet tall.

They have been created by The Boston Stitchers, a local textile group, using a combination of traditional and contemporary embroidery techniques to celebrate various aspects of the area.

Hundreds of local people contributed two-inch squares to the books after members of the group visited clubs, libraries, schools and fairs to give out kits and teach them how to stitch.

Residents were even sent kits by post during the pandemic as a way to stay involved in community life and so something creative while confined to their homes.

The oldest contributor was in their late 80s; the youngest, under five.

Heather Wright, chairman of The Boston Stitchers and designer of the books, said: “There’s so much to celebrate and be proud of in Boston, from our rich heritage to all the fantastic groups working hard to make our community better.“In early 2018, during a coffee break in one of our gatherings, someone mentioned that Boston was in the news again, with another negative headline. ‘What a shame people don’t hear about all the good things that go on in the town’, someone else said. ‘Could we do something to put that right?’ The seed was sown for Boston: The Story in Stitch.”

A free exhibition will be held for the book at Fydell House, Boston, on Friday, July 5, Thursday, July 11, Friday, July 19, and Thursday, July 25.

The project was funded by Boston Big Local.

Richard Tory, chairman of Boston Big Local, said: “These magical and unique storybooks are full of colour and texture and are works of art in their own right, and are an amazing example of how creativity and craft can bring a community together.

“The Story in Stitch is a unique and innovative way of showcasing the good in Boston and I’d encourage people from across the Lincolnshire region to come to the exhibition and celebrate this extraordinary piece of art. We are sure this exciting project will be an important heirloom for Boston for many years to come, and help change the story about Boston.”

An exhibition of the Boston Stitchers’ work will also be displayed at Fydell House throughout July (though the books will only be available to view on the four dates specified).

1 . Boston: The Story in Stitch Each of the four books is almost two foot high and take between 12 and 18 months to create. Pictured with one of them are Boston Stitchers (from left) Maureen Hill, Janet Corcoran, Johanna Taylor, Thora Fleming, and Judy Carrott. Photo: Contributor

2 . Boston: The Story in Stitch The front of the first book, 2020, inspired by the outbreak of Covid-19 and the community's response to it. Photo: Contributor

3 . Boston: The Story in Stitch A Zoom video conference call, sewing, thanks for the NHS, and yoga - examples of people's experiences in lockdown. Photo: Contributor

4 . Boston: The Story in Stitch Sir Prof Jonathan Van-Tam forming part of a double-page spread detailing the events of 2020. Photo: Contributor