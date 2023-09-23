Yoga with the sharks at Skegness Aquarium proves a hit
Sixteen students joined SO Yoga instructor Stephanie Otter for the session, which was the first of its kind held at the seaside attraction.
The session had a focus on the element of water, making the aqua theatre a perfect setting for students to immerse themselves while the fish swam by in front of them.
Stephanie, who runs classes in Alford, described her style as a gentle combination of Vinyassa and Hatha yoga. She commented: “It’s been really lovely, a really nice vibe – calm and tranquil. It was a dream actually – I loved it.”
Lois Slocombe, of Burgh le Marsh, took part in the class and said she really enjoyed it. “I do yoga at home and sometimes in a class.
"It’s been so relaxing and so lovely with the music in the background and watching the fish swimming around. A really lovely experience.”
Theo Griffiths, of the Skegness Aquarium team, was delighted with the turnout. “It was huge numbers but we managed to fit everyone in,” he said.
"It’s something we have never done before but our first session has been really successful so we will be looking at the feedback and we will definitely be be looking at running some more in the future.”
For details of future yoga classes at Skegness Aquarium, visit the attraction’s Facebook page.
In the meantime, you can book sessions in Alford with Stephanie via her SO Yoga Facebook page.