The majority of fire stations rely on on call firefighters who work shifts around other commitments so it’s a flexible role and you are also supporting and helping the people who live in the local area in a range of emergency situations.

All firefighters receive the same high level of training, whether they work permanently in those roles or more flexible shifts as on call firefighters.

To apply you must be over 18 and live or work within five minutes travel of a fire station.

Jacob Smith and Roxanne Burkitt are on call firefighters in Lincolnshire

Roxanne Burkitt has been an on call firefighter for 24 years.

She said: “Every single call-out is different and you learn something new from it.

“While you have to stay calm and follow your training when you are dealing with an emergency, it does bring some excitement, there’s no doubt about it.

“It’s not a run of the mill kind of job and I’m sure it gives me a little bit of street cred with my kids. But the skills I’ve learned in the service are ones that I can call on at any time and in any situation.

“I loved the work when I started, and I still love it. It might sound daunting, adding something like this into your life, but it is very achievable, and the support is always there. In fact, I have just recently gained a promotion.”

Jacob Smith has been in the role for ten years alongside running his own business as a fencing contractor.

Jacob said: “It’s true it is not all excitement, because sometimes you are called upon to help with really serious incidents. But, even then, the adrenalin kicks in and you remember your training.

“Any call out you go to could see you saving property or even a life and having such a positive effect on someone’s life is extremely rewarding.

“The skills you learn as a firefighter help out in your everyday life too. If there is an emergency at home, or work or even on the street, you have the confidence to help. But it’s not just the skills or the training, socially, many of my friendships have been made during my time as an on-call firefighter.”