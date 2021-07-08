Supervised Testing will remain available from West Lindsey Leisure Centre on Mondays and Friday’s from 9.30 and to 5pm.

Rapid Testing is seen as one of the leading methods to help locate cases in people with no symptoms but who are still infectious and can give the disease to others.

You should get tested if you are experiencing any Covid-19 symptoms, these include a high temperature, a new, continuous cough or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste. But one in three people with coronavirus do not have symptoms but can still infect others.

Covid-19 lateral flow test kits being handed out

Alice Ross, test centre supervisor, said: “Free lateral flow testing kits are now available from both the Marketplace in Gainsborough on Tuesdays, and Marshalls Yard on Wednesdays and Thursdays, to make the free kits as accessible as people for all residents to access on a weekly basis.

“All you have to do is ask for a kit and you can take them home.

"It is a really easy and simple thing to do to carry on protecting everyone you see around you on a day-to-day basis, particularly as we start to look at a world in which we learn to live with Covid-19, and make our own choices on being responsible and careful going forward.