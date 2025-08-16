'You will never be forgotten': King Charles' vow to Burma Star veteran from Anderby Creek

Alfred's great-granddaughter and great-grandson, Sarah and James Carpenter, lay a wreath on a railway track at Arboretumto honour the prisoners of war who were forced built the Burma railway

‘You will never be forgotton’ – this was the vow made to Burma star veterans in a poignant ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

Amongst them was 100-year-old Alfred Conway, from Anderby Creek, who travelled with his family to the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire to join 33 Far East and Pacific war veterans for the special commemorations.

For many years, Mr Conway has been an important part of the county’s annual Poppy Appeal launches and Remembrance Parades.

But until the VJ Day 80 anniversary, the vital role he played in what has become known as ‘the forgotten war’ has never been so fully appreciated.

Burma Star veteran Alfred Conway shaking hands with the King.

Alfred served on HMS Wager and was in Tokyo Bay alongside HMS Whelp – on which the late Queen’s husband, Prince Philip, served as First Lieutenant – when Japan formally surrendered on September 2, 1945 and signed the peace treaty.

At the VJ Day 80 ceremony, King Charles vowed that those who fought and died in the Pacific and Far East "shall never be forgotten". He reflected on the moment 80 years ago that his grandfather, King George VI, announced that the war was over - "the message a battle-weary world had long prayed for”.

When the King shook Alfred’s hand, it was difficult to tell who was most proud. “It was all very emotional for me,” Alfred told Lincolnshire World.

"I shook both the King and Queen’s hands and the whole day was one of the best experiences of my life.

Alfred Conway (centre row, right) with the Burma Star veterans at the ceremony.

"My proudest moment was when my great-granddaughter and great-grandson, Sarah and James Carpenter, laid a wreath on my behalf on the railway track at the Arboretum which was built to honour the prisoners of war who were forced to build the Burma railway. The track had been decorated with flowers and looked amazing.

"It was also special meeting other Burma veterans because we don’t get that opportunity very often. It made me realise how lucky I am to have kept so well.”

The historic occasion is by no means the end for Alfred. His daughter, Josie, who also went to the Arboretum, is already in talks with the Royal British Legion regarding her father attending a national Remembrance ceremony later in the year. It is also hoped he will again play a special part in the Poppy Appeal launch at East Kirkby.

"We are so proud of him,” added Josie. “We seem to learn more about what he did every time we go to one of these events.

"What is clear is that there should never be an atomic war again.”