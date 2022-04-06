Young artist creates purrfect mural for luxury cat hotel near Wainfleet

Until recently 19-year-old Katie Taylor had been making a name for herself creating artwork on vinyl records for her Instagram and Facebook business Painted Records.

While she was building her business she was also doing three day jobs, including a ride operator at the Pleasure Beach in Skegness.

However, now she is proving a hit at Just Kats cattery having just completed a mural of favourite cartoon cats - including the Pink Panther, Jerry's sidekick Tom and Felix - across an outside wall.

Katie Taylor of Painted Records is delighted with the mural she created for Just Kats cattery in Wainfleet Bank.

Katie was the number one choice of Ann Davis, who runs the cattery on Wainfleet Bank with husband Paul, to create the artwork when she spotted her on social media.

"I think what Katie has done is fabulous," said Ann. "The wall looked so bare and I've been looking for someone to brighten it up with a mural for a long time.

"Everyone stops to look at it - one even wants some work done too."

Katie is delighted to have finished the project. "It’s been a long six weeks but I'd like to thank to Ann and Paul for giving me the opportunity to do this," she said.

"I was very apprehensive at first as I’d never done something like this but I wish I done it sooner.

"I'm hoping to get some more work like this."

The former Skegness Academy student says she is lucky to come from an artistic family and drafted her father, Mark, to help with the design.

Her cousin Beth, who is joining the Painted Record team, also went along to help.

Mark said he was very proud of Katie's achievement.

"Her work ethic having three jobs while building her business is amazing," he said.

"We are currently building a shed for her to work in - then I'll be able to get my kitchen table back."