Young artists urged to showcase skills at NTKO Gallery

Not That Kind of Gallery.

​After the success of the Lincolnshire Artist Showcase in Spring, the NTKO Gallery is offering a similar chance to 18 and unders to show off their skills, with the chance to win the opportunity to become a resident artist of the gallery for six months.

Project Director Dale Tyler-Lodge says: “Working with young people via arts, creativity and self acceptance will be a strong passion of ours moving forward with the CIC. We intend to offer a range of classes for all age groups to introduce as many people as possible to the therapeutic benefits of art, so what better way to launch the new project than with a fabulous exhibition?

“We discovered that the county is a hotbed of undiscovered creative talent through our Spring Showcase, and this gave us the idea to host another event for the young artists in the area to show us what they could do. When Louth to Mouth heard about this, they immediately got in touch to kindly offer sponsorship to enable us to offer prizes to the winners or each category. This is so typical of the Louth business community – always keen to step up and support each other's endeavours.”

Dale is keen to point out, however, that winning the title and category prize is merely a bonus, and that instead every entrant who showcases their work will be a winner in the gallery's eyes.

“Being able to offer the title of NTKO Young Artist of The Year will be a lovely confidence boost for the winners, but the main thing for us is giving all young artists a platform for their works to be seen, and in turn encourage them to keep creating”.

The event, which will run from 5th to 12th August at NTKO Art Gallery, 44 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9NJ, will be split into three categories – 10 and under, 11 – 15s, and 16 – 18s.

Winners will be voted for by visitors to the exhibition and online via the gallery social media channels. Winners for each category will be announced on Tuesday August 15 once all have been counted and verified.

As well as being invited to become a resident artist for six months, each category winner will receive a £50 voucher to buy art supplies, and the winner of the oldest category.