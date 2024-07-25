Young Boston tennis players raise more than £1,300 for charity through 12-hour marathon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The longest tennis match of all time lasted 11 hours and five minutes; it took place across three days in the first round of Wimbledon 2010 ...

Last Saturday (July 13), however, youngsters from Boston Tennis Club clocked up more court action in a single day as they took part in a 12-hour tennis marathon for charity.

From 9am to 9pm, adult and child pairs played in a series of matches in aid of the NSPCC (National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children) and the society’s counselling service Childline.

Their sponsored effort was supported by a raffle featuring prizes donated by local businesses, a tombola, and a plant sale.

More than 100 people visited the club, based in Sleaford Road, on the day, where garden games also featured as part of the fun.

At the time of writing, the fundraising total stood at £1,365, but more donations were expected.

Emma Mastin, a coach at Boston Tennis Club and organiser for the NSPCC tennis marathon, said: “Boston Tennis Club has supported the NSPCC charity for many years. This year, we listened to what the children wanted to do and they wanted to play tennis for 12 hours. So, the day developed from that initial idea.

“We would love to thank local businesses for donating all the raffle prizes and to Cheers Nurseries for donating plants to help boost charity donations. I would also like to give a big thank you to the Junior Committee for their support before, during and after the event. It was greatly appreciated.”

Barbara Elsey, NSPCC community fundraising manager for the East Midlands, said: “We would like to give a huge thanks to Emma and everyone at the Boston Tennis Club for organising this great community fundraising event that did so much to involve children and families from the local area.

“Not only did the event prove to be a fun sporting challenge but the money they have raised, £1,365, will go onto pay for hundreds of calls to Childline which will make a tremendous difference to the lives of vulnerable children living in the Midlands and across the country.