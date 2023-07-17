Sophie Atkinson and fellow medallists from Team GB at the dog agility world championships.

A Billinghay girl has made history as part of the Young Kennel Club (YKC) Agility Team GB after winning five gold, five silver and two bronze medals at the Junior Open Agility World Championships at the weekend.

The championships were held in Southam, Warwickshire between July 14 – 16 and the medals were won in individual and team classes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eighteen-year-old Sophie Atkinson and working sheepdog, Maddie, from Billinghay was part of the ‘Black Team’ of four dogs and handlers which won a team gold medal in the ‘Large’ category.

There was further success among the team categories, with the Green, Black and Purple teams all awarded silver medals, and the Red team secured a bronze medal. Sophie also made up part of the Red Team with her crossbreed, Lulu.

The Junior Open Agility Championships were hosted in the UK for the first time, at Dallas Burston Polo Club, Southam and saw 363 dogs and their handlers from all over the world compete. This was the seventh time a

junior team from Great Britain made up of Young Kennel Club (YKC) members competed at the Championships.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Agility Team GB Manager, Greg Derrett, said of the team’s achievement: “This has been a fantastic year for the team and I am exceptionally proud of our handlers. To bring home 12 medals from the World Championships,

including five gold, is a real testament to how hard they have all worked and how dedicated they have been, and it feels extra special to have done so while competing on home turf.

“There’s no doubt that the future for all of our team members is exceptionally bright and I am excited to see what they can achieve.”