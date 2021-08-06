Young people get free unlimited bus travel around Scunthorpe

The council has teamed up with bus companies Stagecoach and Hornsbys to provide the tickets – usually priced at £12 – for free and anyone aged between 14 and 25 years old is entitled to the free passes.

The vouchers – which can be collected from Scunthorpe Central, Riddings and Ashby Community Hub – entitle people to a seven day travel pass, sold as a MegaRider.

They are available until Monday August 30, and can be exchanged for one MegaRider ticket allowing unlimited travel for seven consecutive days on all Stagecoach East Midlands and Hornsbys bus services across Scunthorpe.

Voucher is for one time use only.

Councillor Rob Waltham, leader, North Lincolnshire Council, said: “A great many businesses have started welcoming people back, safely and cautiously as we re-open across the summer.

“We have had unprecedented levels of Government support through the pandemic. That cash has continued to come through and we’ve allocated some to this scheme to support the re-opening of our high streets safely.

“We’re hoping it will be a big boost for young people and adults to get out and about safely across the summer holidays.”

The bus passes are being funded by North Lincolnshire Council using Government cash as part of the Reopening the High Street Safely and Welcome Back funds - created through European Funding and HM Government.

Councillor Julie Reed, cabinet member for children and families, said: “We’re hoping as many people as possible take advantage of this fantastic offer, ensure we can support the town centre to flourish as it opens back up.