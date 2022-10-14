The flower bed, in Kingsway Gardens, pays tribute to existing carers and it is hoped it will persuade more people to come forward as foster carers.The young people will also help maintain the installation.Coun Rob Waltham, leader, North Lincolnshire Council, said: “There are few things more fulfilling than becoming a foster carer, and this garden pays tribute to them and the amazing young people they are helping.“This garden demonstrates how we are putting our Green Futures plan into action and promises a bright and blossoming future for fostering in North Lincolnshire.”Coun Julie Reed, cabinet member for children and families, said: “Everyone involved in the project has done a phenomenal job and involving our children and young people in foster care makes it even more special.“It will provide them with opportunities to learn and develop their gardening skills whilst contributing to the landscape of the community.“Foster carers are needed now more than ever to provide safe and loving homes for local children. They come from all walks of life and help make a huge difference to a young person.“It is also an excellent example of teams within the council working together and finding new innovative ways to gain more foster carers within the local area. “For anyone who has the room, time, and love to give, they can find out more by contacting the Fostering Team at [email protected], 01724 297000 or by texting ‘foster’ to 84433.Further information can also be found on the North Lincolnshire Council website.