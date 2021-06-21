Young people to find their spark with new festival of creativity

The Festival of Creativity.

From July 2 to 4, young people across North Lincolnshire will enjoy an action-packed weekend of music, dance, literature, art and much more, when the first ever Festival of Creativity comes to the area next month.

Amy Dalton-Hardy, producer for Festival of Creativity, said that the Festival of Creativity has been informed and co-designed by local young people, and will showcase, celebrate and share the huge amount of ambition we have here.

She said: "This festival is a brilliant way to bring together the county's young creative talent, from Scunthorpe to Barton, Epworth to Kirton Lindsey.

"Set to grow year on year, this is the beginning of something really great. Get involved by performing, come and watch, sell your work or volunteer, this year we're starting small, but, there's something for everyone."

The Festival of Creativity 2021, an ArtLincs (North Lincolnshire’s Local Cultural Education Partnership) initiative, has been made possible with thanks to funding from Arts Council England, with partnership investment from North Lincolnshire Council, North Lindsey College and University Campus North Lincolnshire (UCNL), part of DN Colleges Group, North Lincolnshire Children's Literacy Trust, The Ropewalk, Scunthorpe Pentagon Rotary Club and voluntary time from North Lincolnshire Arts Forum.

Councillor Julie Reed, cabinet member for children and families, said: “It’s fantastic to welcome the first Festival of Creativity to North Lincolnshire. We know just how talented our young people are. This event not only celebrates this, but also aims to inspire even more people, sparking an interest in the creative arts.

“There is so much to enjoy across the programme. I’d encourage everyone to give an activity a go – you might just discover a talent you never knew you had or find an exciting new way to express yourself.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how the festival continues to evolve, shaped by our young people.”