Young talented pianists in musical marathon in Skegness for RNLI
Elijah Rice, 12, and Aaron, aged nine, will be raising funds and awareness by entertaining shoppers in the Hildreds Centre in Skegness.
The boys, from Burgh le Marsh, both attend local piano acedemies where they hone their skills – Elijah is with Skegness Piano Academy and Aaron is with Rachel's Music Tuition.
“We wanted to help the RNLI and our local lifeboats because they risk their lives to save other people and it's all done by voluntary people,” explained Elijah. Aaron added: "We think it is a very worthy cause."
The event starts on Saturday, July 27, at 10.30am through to 2.30pm.
During this time they will be playing a selection of pieces in half-hour rotation, meaning that the playing will be non-stop for the duration of the event.
Their talent is certainly set to amaze shoppers as they have already achieved acclaim for their piano playing.
Aaron has just completed the ABRSM Grade 5 piano exam obtaining a merit.
Elijah is currently working on Grade 7 pieces.
He also won the junior category at the Louth-based Lincolnshire Young Musician of the year competition 2023 .
Elijah won it the year before in 2022.
The boys love playing piano and practice hard every day, except Sunday.
- You can support them at the Hildreds Centre in Lumley Road.
