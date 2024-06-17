Young traders in the spotlight at special market event in Gainsborough

Chairman of West Lindsey District Council, Coun Stephen Bunney, is pictured (centre) with the winner and highly commended traders, along with the judges

​Young entrepreneurs were given the chance to showcase their goods at a special market in Gainsborough.

West Lindsey District Council’s first Young Market Traders has been hailed a success.

Traders were invited to join the regular stallholders in Gainsborough on Saturday, June 15, not only to sell their products but to be part of a country-wide competition organised by the National Market Traders Federation’s (NMTF).

After careful consideration, three judges announced the overall regional winner for Gainsborough was Kasey Wolstenholme of Krafted by Kasey.

Kasey, 25, who sells a variety of hand-made products including as wax melts, room sprays, gifts and homeware, said she was absolutely ‘over the moon’ at being picked as the winner.

She said: “I’m still processing the fact I won the competition at Gainsborough.

“It honestly means so much to me because I work so hard on my business alongside looking after my little boy, and winning feels like validation that my business means something to other people too and that hard work does pay off.

“There was so many amazing young traders, so to be the winner is such a privilege and has made me want to work even harder than before.”

The judges included Coun Stephen Bunney, chairman of West Lindsey District Council; Amanda Bouttell, senior project and growth officer - employment and skills enterprise and communities, and Gainsborough business owner Baz Hunter.

The three Highly Commended Young Traders included Meghan Barnard of Handmade Jewellery by Meghan; Chelsea Stringer, The Stringer Edit and Natalie Cass of Natalie Cass Art.

The winner and the three Highly Commended, now go forward to a regional final with the chance of securing a place in the final in August in Stratford Upon Avon.

The judges said that standard was very high, and they deliberated a considerable time. They said the quality of the goods, the product knowledge and customer service was all excellent.

He said: “The event helped to showcase the talents and business expertise of the next generation of traders.

“These young traders were able to set up stall alongside regulars here in Gainsborough and contributed to what was an amazing day.

“I wish the winner and those who were Highly Commended, the best of luck in the next round of the competition, and I look forward to seeing them again trading here in Gainsborough and across West Lindsey.”

Nicola Marshall, towns manager at West Lindsey District Council, who organised the event said she will be looking to host further young traders events in the future.