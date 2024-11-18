Youngsters at nurseries in Alford, Boston and Swineshead give it some welly and raise thousands for Children in Need

By David Seymour
Published 18th Nov 2024, 13:21 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 13:36 GMT
Youngsters at a group of nurseries in Lincolnshire have helped raise thousands of pounds for Children in Need through sponsored ‘welly walks’.

The children from Mon Ami Children’s Nurseries completed routes of their communities, in wellies, each day last week in aid of the annual BBC appeal.

Their effort was supported by donations from families and friends, but also local businesses, helped by social media.

Staff also organised a Pudsey-themed bake off to add more funds to the goodwill pot.

Across the three sites (Mon Ami Alford, Mon Ami Boston, and Mon Ami Swineshead), more than £4,500 was raised, with the vast majority coming from the walks.

The group is an annual supporter of Children in Need, but this year’s tally – £4578.15, in all – represented a record sum.

Kristina Johnson, senior manager, said: “We are incredibly proud of the children’s amazing efforts.”

“A big ‘thank you’ must also go to our fantastic staff teams across the nurseries, who have put together such a great fundraising drive, and to both the community and children's families for all their support,” she added.

Mon Ami Alford and its fundraising total.

1. Welly walks for Children in Need

Mon Ami Alford and its fundraising total. Photo: Contributor

Young fundraisers from Mon Ami Alford.

2. Welly walks for Children in Need

Young fundraisers from Mon Ami Alford. Photo: Contributor

En route in Alford.

3. Welly walks for Children in Need

En route in Alford. Photo: Contributor

More fundraisers from Mon Ami Alford.

4. Welly walks for Children in Need

More fundraisers from Mon Ami Alford. Photo: Contributor

