Youngsters at nurseries in Alford, Boston and Swineshead give it some welly and raise thousands for Children in Need

The children from Mon Ami Children’s Nurseries completed routes of their communities, in wellies, each day last week in aid of the annual BBC appeal.

Their effort was supported by donations from families and friends, but also local businesses, helped by social media.

Staff also organised a Pudsey-themed bake off to add more funds to the goodwill pot.

Across the three sites (Mon Ami Alford, Mon Ami Boston, and Mon Ami Swineshead), more than £4,500 was raised, with the vast majority coming from the walks.

The group is an annual supporter of Children in Need, but this year’s tally – £4578.15, in all – represented a record sum.

Kristina Johnson, senior manager, said: “We are incredibly proud of the children’s amazing efforts.”

“A big ‘thank you’ must also go to our fantastic staff teams across the nurseries, who have put together such a great fundraising drive, and to both the community and children's families for all their support,” she added.

1 . Welly walks for Children in Need Mon Ami Alford and its fundraising total. Photo: Contributor

2 . Welly walks for Children in Need Young fundraisers from Mon Ami Alford. Photo: Contributor

3 . Welly walks for Children in Need En route in Alford. Photo: Contributor

4 . Welly walks for Children in Need More fundraisers from Mon Ami Alford. Photo: Contributor