Youngsters in and around Boston celebrate World Book Day 2025 - despite chickenpox in one case!

By David Seymour
Published 7th Mar 2025, 12:22 BST
Updated 11th Mar 2025, 12:01 BST
Here is a selection of photographs shared with the Standard of youngsters in and around Boston celebrating World Book Day yesterday (Thursday, March 6).

If you have a picture you would like to send us, you can email it to [email protected].

Please include the child’s name, age, and home town/village or school.

Taking inspiration from Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, (from left) Archie, seven, of Boston; Harlon, seven, of Friskney; and Millie Lowe, a pupil at Boston's Hawthorn Tree School, aged nine.

Taking inspiration from Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, (from left) Archie, seven, of Boston; Harlon, seven, of Friskney; and Millie Lowe, a pupil at Boston's Hawthorn Tree School, aged nine. Photo: Contributor

LEFT: Georgiarna, six, of Boston, as a royal guard in a nod to Michael Bond's much-loved literary creation, Paddington. RIGHT: Natan, seven, of Wyberton, dressed as the Peter Pan villain Captain Hook.

LEFT: Georgiarna, six, of Boston, as a royal guard in a nod to Michael Bond's much-loved literary creation, Paddington. RIGHT: Natan, seven, of Wyberton, dressed as the Peter Pan villain Captain Hook. Photo: Contributor

LEFT: Alan, six, of Boston, as Peter Rabbit, who made his print debut at the turn of the 20th century. RIGHT: Jessica, eight, of Boston, taking inspiration from Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, first published in 1865.

LEFT: Alan, six, of Boston, as Peter Rabbit, who made his print debut at the turn of the 20th century. RIGHT: Jessica, eight, of Boston, taking inspiration from Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, first published in 1865. Photo: Contributor

(ON YOUR) LEFT: Ruben, six, of Boston, dressed as his favourite superhero, Captain America. RIGHT: Kaben, five, of Boston, as Mario from the Super Mario Bros. franchise.

(ON YOUR) LEFT: Ruben, six, of Boston, dressed as his favourite superhero, Captain America. RIGHT: Kaben, five, of Boston, as Mario from the Super Mario Bros. franchise. Photo: Contributor

