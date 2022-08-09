Your carnival needs you! Countown to Skegness' big day

This year's event will be a 'Right Royal Celebration'.

Organising the first carnival parade after the pandemic, which takes place on Sunday, has not been easy.

Many marching bands which are a traditional feature are still struggling to reform after losing members due to Covid-19.

However, in spite of setbacks, organisers in Skegness are defiant the show will go on.

"We know we have some big floats coming but we are inviting anyone who wants to get involved to come along and join the parade,” said committee member Ady Findley.

"It’s been really hard putting it together this year but let’s make it the people’s parade – I think it’s going to be fantastic.”

