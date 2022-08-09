Your carnival needs you! Countown to Skegness' big day

‘Come and join the carnival!’. That is plea from organisers as the countdown to one of the most popular events of the year begins.

By Chrissie Redford
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 12:00 am
This year's event will be a 'Right Royal Celebration'.
This year's event will be a 'Right Royal Celebration'.

Organising the first carnival parade after the pandemic, which takes place on Sunday, has not been easy.

Many marching bands which are a traditional feature are still struggling to reform after losing members due to Covid-19.

However, in spite of setbacks, organisers in Skegness are defiant the show will go on.

"We know we have some big floats coming but we are inviting anyone who wants to get involved to come along and join the parade,” said committee member Ady Findley.

"It’s been really hard putting it together this year but let’s make it the people’s parade – I think it’s going to be fantastic.”

See Page 5 for full story

BLURBS

Campaign to beat back to school blues – page 3

£millions on way for heritage projects – Page 4

Timmy Mallet’s ‘utterly brilliant’ trip to Skegness – Page 8-9

Covid-19