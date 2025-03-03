Your chance to shape the Central Lincolnshire Design Code

Have your say on the Central Lincolnshire Design Code

Central Lincolnshire Authorities are calling on residents, businesses and community groups to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of their region by contributing to the creation of a landmark Design Code.

The Central Lincolnshire Design Code will set out clear, ambitious design standards for new buildings and public spaces, in City of Lincoln, North Kesteven and West Lindsey districts, ensuring developments enhance local character, sustainability, and quality of life for generations to come.

Following the success of the first consultation held last September/October, which gathered insights and feedback from surveys, community workshops, and evidence reviews, the project has now entered the next phase.

A draft Vision and seven Design Principles have been developed, reflecting the priorities and aspirations shared by residents, parish councils, and stakeholders. The drafts are now open for public feedback as part of a six-week engagement period, running until April 9.

Residents are encouraged to review the draft Vision and Design Principles and share their views via a short online survey here Design Code Survey

Central Lincolnshire residents who complete the survey can opt into a prize draw to win one of three £50 Lincolnshire Gift Cards, valid at a range of local businesses.

Coun Trevor Young, chairman of the Central Lincolnshire Joint Strategic Planning Committee, said: “This is a great opportunity for our communities to directly influence how Central Lincolnshire grows and develops.

“The Design Code will ensure new developments reflect what matters most to residents, preserving our heritage and encouraging further sustainability. We urge everyone to take part and use their voice to shape our community.”

Feedback from this consultation will inform the final draft of the Central Lincolnshire Design Code, which will be published for a final round of public consultation later this year.