Your East Lindsey local election candidates
Here are the candidates standing in the East Lindsey wards:
Alford & Sutton
BEECHAM, Mike – Reform UK
BINNS, Mark – Liberal Democrats
GREEN, Ed – Labour Party
MATTHEWS, Colin – Conservative Party
WATSON, Robert William – Green Party
Horncastle & the Keals
GRAY, William – Conservative Party
JOUVENAL, Peter – Labour Party
ROBERTS, Philip James – Reform UK
SIMONS, Steven Richard – Liberal Democrat
Ingoldmells Rural
BROOKES, Danny – Reform UK
DAVIE, Colin John – Conservative Party
MCINTYRE, Alison – Labour Party
TUCKER, David – Liberal Democrats
Louth North
ARNOLD, Claire Elizabeth – Labour Party
HALL, Alex – Conservative Party
HASTINGS, Nick – Reform UK
LEONARD, Andrew – Independent
SCARD, Ian Richard – Liberal Democrat
Louth South
BEBBINGTON, Adam John – Green Party
BEEBY, Alex – Liberal Democrats
CATTON, Thomas Charles – Reform UK
JACKSON, Ros – Labour Party
MAKINSONSANDERS, Jill – Independent’
MARFLEET, Abram – Conservative Party
Louth Wolds
BUSHELL Robert, Labour Party
FISHER, Paul - Green Party
LEBRUN, Carole 25 Swanholme Close, Lincoln, LN6 3DE- Liberal Democrats
MARFLEET, Hugo - Conservative Party
MCGONIGLE, Alex - Reform UK
SIMPSON, Daniel Anthony – Independent
STEPHENSON, Christopher – Social Democratic Party
Mablethorpe
CULLEN, Graham Edward – Labour Party
CULMER, Philip Charles – Liberal Democrats
HORTON, George Edward – Independent
ROBINSON, Ruben – Reform UK Hawse Lynnette E
SEAR, Noi – Conservative Party
Saltfleet & the Cotes
FOREMAN, Elizabeth Susan Carole – Labour Party
HESKETH, Travis Stephen – Independent
MCNALLY, Daniel – Conservative Party
ROBINSON, Bayleigh – Reform UK
SMALLEY, David Jason – Liberal Democrats
Skegness North
FINDLEY, Adrian – Reform UK
MACEY, Carl Stuart – Conservative Party
PLASTOW, James – Liberal Democrats Mackley James W
WOOD, Emily May Elizabeth – Labour Party
Skegness South
BROOKES, Jimmy – Reform UK
COLLINS, Paul – Independent
FIELDING-RABY, Tony – Liberal Democrats
HALL – David James Ernest – Labour Party Stevens Sarah L *
O`DARE, Steve – Conservatives
Tattershall Castle
ASHTON, Tom – Conservative Party
GILBERT, Tristan – Blue Revolution.
MATTHEWS, Sean – Reform UK
SADLER, Lin – Labour Party
WILLS-WRIGHT, Caroline Helen – Liberal Democrat
Wainfleet
BOWKETT, Wendy – Conservative Party
GIBSON, Max Harvey – Labour Party
HUME, Maria – Reform UK
LEE, Alice Rose – Liberal Democrats
Woodhall Spa & Wragby
BRADWELL, Patricia – Conservative Party
HEWSON, Gary Trevor – Labour Party
OLIVER, Natalie Rebecca – Reform UK
PEPPER, Ross David – Liberal Democrat
YARSLEY, Ru –
Independents
Lincolnshire First
Clark Lesley A *
Yarsley Martin **
The persons above, where no entry is made in the last column, have been and s
