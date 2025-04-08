Your East Lindsey local election candidates

The Lincolnshire County Council elections take place on May 1.

The gloves are out as candidates campaign to be the next Lincolnshire county councillors in the local elections on May 1.

Here are the candidates standing in the East Lindsey wards:

Alford & Sutton

BEECHAM, Mike – Reform UK

BINNS, Mark – Liberal Democrats

GREEN, Ed – Labour Party

MATTHEWS, Colin – Conservative Party

WATSON, Robert William – Green Party

Horncastle & the Keals

GRAY, William – Conservative Party

JOUVENAL, Peter – Labour Party

ROBERTS, Philip James – Reform UK

SIMONS, Steven Richard – Liberal Democrat

Ingoldmells Rural

BROOKES, Danny – Reform UK

DAVIE, Colin John – Conservative Party

MCINTYRE, Alison – Labour Party

TUCKER, David – Liberal Democrats

Louth North

ARNOLD, Claire Elizabeth – Labour Party

HALL, Alex – Conservative Party

HASTINGS, Nick – Reform UK

LEONARD, Andrew – Independent

SCARD, Ian Richard – Liberal Democrat

Louth South

BEBBINGTON, Adam John – Green Party

BEEBY, Alex – Liberal Democrats

CATTON, Thomas Charles – Reform UK

JACKSON, Ros – Labour Party

MAKINSONSANDERS, Jill – Independent’

MARFLEET, Abram – Conservative Party

Louth Wolds

BUSHELL Robert, Labour Party

FISHER, Paul - Green Party

LEBRUN, Carole 25 Swanholme Close, Lincoln, LN6 3DE- Liberal Democrats

MARFLEET, Hugo - Conservative Party

MCGONIGLE, Alex - Reform UK

SIMPSON, Daniel Anthony – Independent

STEPHENSON, Christopher – Social Democratic Party

Mablethorpe

CULLEN, Graham Edward – Labour Party

CULMER, Philip Charles – Liberal Democrats

HORTON, George Edward – Independent

ROBINSON, Ruben – Reform UK Hawse Lynnette E

SEAR, Noi – Conservative Party

Saltfleet & the Cotes

FOREMAN, Elizabeth Susan Carole – Labour Party

HESKETH, Travis Stephen – Independent

MCNALLY, Daniel – Conservative Party

ROBINSON, Bayleigh – Reform UK

SMALLEY, David Jason – Liberal Democrats

Skegness North

FINDLEY, Adrian – Reform UK

MACEY, Carl Stuart – Conservative Party

PLASTOW, James – Liberal Democrats Mackley James W

WOOD, Emily May Elizabeth – Labour Party

Skegness South

BROOKES, Jimmy – Reform UK

COLLINS, Paul – Independent

FIELDING-RABY, Tony – Liberal Democrats

HALL – David James Ernest – Labour Party Stevens Sarah L *

O`DARE, Steve – Conservatives

Tattershall Castle

ASHTON, Tom – Conservative Party

GILBERT, Tristan – Blue Revolution.

MATTHEWS, Sean – Reform UK

SADLER, Lin – Labour Party

WILLS-WRIGHT, Caroline Helen – Liberal Democrat

Wainfleet

BOWKETT, Wendy – Conservative Party

GIBSON, Max Harvey – Labour Party

HUME, Maria – Reform UK

LEE, Alice Rose – Liberal Democrats

Woodhall Spa & Wragby

BRADWELL, Patricia – Conservative Party

HEWSON, Gary Trevor – Labour Party

OLIVER, Natalie Rebecca – Reform UK

PEPPER, Ross David – Liberal Democrat

YARSLEY, Ru –

Independents

Lincolnshire First

Clark Lesley A *

Yarsley Martin **

