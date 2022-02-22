Your feedback will help evolve proposal for new solar energy park near Gate Burton

Low Carbon’s Gate Burton Energy Park project team met and spoke with more than 200 people over the course of an initial consultation.

Gate Burton Energy Park has the potential to generate around 500 megawatts (MW) of renewable electricity, enough energy to power over 160,000 homes and avoid more than 100,000 tonnes of CO2e emissions every year.

Mike Rutgers, development director at Low Carbon, said: “We’d like to say a big thank you to all those people who came along to meet the team and discuss the project in detail at events we held in Marton, Knaith, Willingham-by-Stow, North Leverton, Willingham or Treswell, as well as the online events.

Members of the public attend the final information event held in Marton as part of the consultation on emerging proposals for Gate Burton Energy Park.

"Over the course of this consultation, we’ve had some really constructive discussions and welcome the insight those conversations and subsequent feedback submitted to the consultation have provided.

“Feedback to the consultation covers a range of issues regarding the scheme, and we’ve also received some fantastic suggestions of projects and initiatives for us to consider supporting to benefit those communities nearest the site.

"We’re now carefully reviewing all these submissions so we can take these views into consideration as we continue to evolve our plans.​​​​​​​

“In the meantime we’ll continue to work with local communities and stakeholders to keep them updated on the development process.

“The intention is that we’ll then come back later this summer to present our detailed proposals for the project as part of our statutory consultation, giving people another opportunity to have their say ahead of us finalising and submitting our application for development consent to the Planning Inspectorate.”