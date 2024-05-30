Beach Fest is set to rock Skegness this weekend.

Some of the finest tribute acts from across Europe are gathering for two evenings of live music from Skegness beach this weekend.

Skegness Beach Fest is being run in collaboration with The Hive and is set to rock the resort from 2pm today (Friday).

Craig Cresswel, Events Manager at The Hive, commented: “We are very excited to join partnership with the Beach Fest UK.

"The Skegness event has been gaining tremendous momentum over the past few years and with the added music festival for 2024 we know the event can grow to the level of the Radio One Roadshow previously held in Skegness.”

Music Tickets can be found via the Hives website www.thehiveskegness.co.uk at £6 per day or £10 both days.

Beach sports are also being run as part of the festival. Over 200 teams from across the country will be participating in the UK Beach Fest Beach Sports Festival, mainly beach soccer and volleyball.

You can book in your sports team at www.beach-fest.co.uk . Sports spectating is free between 11am and 6pm.

Line Up:

Friday, May 31, 2pm to 9pm

2,45pm: Ska/2-tone- tribute; Andy Ska

4pm: The Jam- tribute; A Band Called Malice

5.15pm: Radio Romantic- tribute; a varied mix from Electronic 80's to 90's and 00's Clubland classics

6.30pm: Take That- tribute; Rule The World

8pm: Foo Fighters- tribute; UK Foo fighters (Festival Headline) - Recently sold out the 02 Brixton academy

Saturday, June 1, 2pm to 10pm

2pm: Shanti- tribute; Skegness based House music collective

4pm: The Police- tribute; The Police Force

5.15pm: Spice Girls- tribute; Spice Forever

18.30: The Cranberries- tribute; Electric Blue Cranberries

19.45: Robbie Williams- tribute; Andy James

9pm: Oasis- tribute; Definitely Might Be