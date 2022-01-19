Your help is needed to improve how private rented homes are managed in West Lindsey

The plans will affect private rented homes in several areas across the district.

The council is keen to receive feedback on the proposals from people in all communities in the region, regardless of whether you own, rent, or live near a private rented home.

The local authority said it is committed to improving the quality of housing across the district in addition to continuing to build thriving, prosperous communities.

This consultation is part of the council’s long-term vision to address the inequalities that exist in housing in our communities.

With more residents living in private rented homes than ever before, it’s important that as many people as possible share their views and experiences.

Councillor Owen Bierley, chair of the council’s prosperous communities committee, said: “We are doing everything possible to make sure that private renting offers the highest possible standards of security, safety and quality.

"Our previous selective licensing scheme addressed more than 4,000 hazards in homes across Gainsborough; but there is still more to do.

"We are now looking to take this further with proposals for new selective licensing schemes covering a larger area of the district.

The consultation runs until Monday, April 11.