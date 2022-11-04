Your market needs your vote in new campaign.

East Lindsey Markets have again joined a campaign to become Britain’s Favourite Market.

Councillor Adam Grist, Portfolio Holder for Market Towns and Rural Economy, said: "Let’s help East Lindsey markets come out on top in next year's Great British Market Award ran by The National Association of British Markets.

“I am urging all traders and residents to vote for their favourite East Lindsey market and also invite your family and friends to do the same and share as wide as you can.

David Preston, Chief Executive of NABMA, said: “We are thrilled to be launching the Great British Market Awards. The award for Britain’s Favourite Market always attracts thousands of votes, so it’s a great way to keep your customers talking about their favourite market.”

