Your memories of Tina Turner playing Boston's Gliderdrome in '60s wanted for BBC documentary

The Gliderdrome, Boston.

Wise Owl Films is making a one-hour documentary for BBC2 called When Tina Turner Came to Britain.It aims to celebrate the US singer’s long-standing relationship with the UK.

The company would like to hear from anyone who attended the star’s show at The Gliderdrome on April 20, 1968. It is also appealing for photographs from the gig.

Anyone who thinks they can help and would like to be involved should email [email protected]