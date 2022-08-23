Your memories of Tina Turner playing Boston's Gliderdrome in '60s wanted for BBC documentary
Do you remember when Tina Turner played the Gliderdrome in 1968? If so, a multi-award winning TV production company wants to hear from you.
Wise Owl Films is making a one-hour documentary for BBC2 called When Tina Turner Came to Britain.It aims to celebrate the US singer’s long-standing relationship with the UK.
The company would like to hear from anyone who attended the star’s show at The Gliderdrome on April 20, 1968. It is also appealing for photographs from the gig.
Anyone who thinks they can help and would like to be involved should email [email protected]
Wise Owl Films’ credits include the BBC2 documentaries When Bob Marley Came to Britain and When Nirvana Came to Britain. This latest piece is being made with blessing and co-operation of Tina Turner and is due to air towards the end of 2022. Interviews are to be conducted from this month until October.