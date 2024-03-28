Your Top 10 fish and chip shops on Skegness coast for this Good Fry-Day
It's a longstanding tradition in the UK that fish is eaten on a Friday and this comes from the Roman Catholic belief that meet should not be eaten on that day.
So on this important date of Good Friday in the church calandar, what better day than Good Fry-Day to treat yourself!
The tradition of fish and chips Fridays holds as strong today than ever. Many schools serve fish on a Friday and many Brits see Friday as the night to have a fish and chips supper.
With so many great chippies to choose from, we would love to hear your recommendations. Post them on our link to this article on the Skegness Standard Facebook page.
Last year top of your favourites was Marina Fish and Chips in Chapel St Leonards. And in December last year Lincolnshire World reported the chippy was amongst the Top 10 successful entries in the Best Takeout of the Year category of the National Fish and Chip Awards.
More than 80 of you took part in this year’s survey – and Marina was just pipped at the post by Seaview Fisheries of Skegness.
Your favourites are:
1 Seaview Fisheries, Seaview Road, Skegness
2 Marina, The Esplanade, Chapel St Leonards
3 Salts, Roman Bank, Skegness
4 Epsoms, High Street, Skegness
5 Trawlers Catch, Grand Parade, Skegness
6 Blue Fin Fish Bar, Lumley Avenue, Skegness
7 Tony's Fish and Chips, Grand Parade, Skegness
8 Bridge Chippy, Burgh le Marsh
9 Atlantic Fish Bar and Diner, Beresford Avenue and Flippers, High Street, Skegness
10 Harry Ramsbottom, Grand Parade, Skegnes
Many thanks to everyone who took part and enjoy!