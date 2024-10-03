Your town needs you! Volunteers plea for Remembrance Parade in Skegness

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As Skegness prepares for its most spectacular Poppy Appeal displays ever for Remembrance Day – parade organisers are now appealing for more help.

This year the parade, organised annually by Skegness Town Council (STC), is due to take place on Sunday, November 10.

Ahead of that, the Skegness branch of the Royal British Legion will create a stunning tribute to our fallen at the Clock Tower, using thousands and thousands of poppies sent from around the world, in what has become a mindblowing response to an initial appeal to the community to get knitting.

However, after a promising start by STC attracting traffic marshalls for the annual procession, it now seems there are not as many volunteers as originally thought.

The Remembrance Parade in Skegness last year.

A last-ditch plea for help was made at Wednesday night’s full council meeting, but Coun Dan Kirk gave reassurance the parade was not at risk of being cancelled over lack of volunteers like it almost was last year.

After a similar appeal for help, 30 volunteers turned out to save the day – but on Wednesday night, the current figure was standing at less than half that.

Coun Kirk commented: “The parade will certainly happen – we just need your help.

"If you are able to be a traffic volunteer to assist in the moving of bollards and things like that on the day please get in touch.

"Without the volunteers it can’t happen.

"We have a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order (TTRO) which means we have to have specific people manning the closure points.

"It you can spare a few hours to ensure that our fallen are respected properly so we can continue to offer this valuable service to the town then we will all be eternally grateful.”

If you can help, email Skegness Town Council at [email protected] or call 01754 840040.

This is the last weekend the Royal British Legion poppy display will be on show to the public at the Hildreds Centre in Skegness. Final checks will be made to make sure the poppies are secure on the camouflage netting before being placed around the Clock Tower later this month. Lincolnshire World will be going along to see the progress and speak to the organisers.